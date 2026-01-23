TGS reprocessing vintage 2D, 3D data over multiple basins offshore Australia

Earlier this week, TGS started a new pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) reprocessing project focused on the Bonaparte Basin offshore northern Australia.

The multi-client initiative, designed to improve subsurface imaging, covers four existing seismic surveys.

For the Cygnus and Cartier 3D datasets, TGS will apply PSDM with full waveform inversion (FWI) for velocity model building (VMB) to develop a matched and merged contiguous 3D volume, covering an 8,735-sq-km area.

The Grand Ashmore and Vulcan 2D datasets will be reprocessed using de-multiple techniques and multi-iteration tomographic model building, resulting in a tilted transverse isotropy PSDM volume and a matched/merged 2D dataset totaling 10,768 line km.

The Bonaparte Basin comprises multiple geologically diverse sub-basins, the company said, with key targets including Jurassic Plover, Montara and Triassic Challis sandstones, Permian carbonates and Cretaceous submarine fans.

Reprocessing should improve imaging of deeper plays while also supporting regional geological interpretation, the company added, for future acreage evaluation and exploration activity.