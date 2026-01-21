BluEnergies, TotalEnergies team up for deepwater investigations offshore Liberia

BluEnergies has entered an agreement with TotalEnergies to jointly investigate the deepwater fan play in the Harper Basin offshore Liberia.

The location is on the West Africa Transform Margin.

Under the agreement, the two companies will perform studies to identify prospects across contiguous offshore blocks LB-26, LB-30 and LB-31 that could be economically viable to drill. They plan to apply for one or more production sharing contracts over the blocks.

They have jointly drawn up a budget for a work program over the next 18 months involving reprocessing existing seismic to sharpen reservoir imaging, and acquiring sea bottom data, to evaluate and de-risk prospects.

TGS is reprocessing 6,167 sq km of 3D data over much of the blocks, which it originally acquired in 2013. BluEnergies had used the existing dataset to delineate seven large-scale discrete Cretaceous-aged basin floor fans.

The new offshore sea bottom campaign will involve multi-beam/backscatter data acquisition, a heat flow survey, and further data studies and interpretation.

In support of BluEnergies’ agreement with TotalEnergies, the two companies’ Liberian subsidiaries have entered a new reconnaissance license with the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority, LPRA-003, covering all three blocks and their combined areal extent of 8,924 sq km. This is valid through June 30, 2027.

BluEnergies has a 35% participating interest and TotalEnergies has 65% participating interest.