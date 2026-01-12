New seismic initiatives by Viridien, TGS and Shearwater target complex offshore plays

Offshore mid-Norway, TGS completed 3D seismic surveys PGS24M02NWS and PGS24M04NWS over the Vøring Basin last month.

The new data should improve subsurface understanding of the geologically complex volcanic region, the company said, and support more solid assessment of the exploration potential through use of modern acquisition and processing technologies.

Acquisition of the data took place using wide-tow triple sources to improve near-offset illumination; deep-tow multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology to enhance signal-to-noise ratio; and extended streamers said to have been optimized for full waveform inversion.

In addition, the team deployed broadband processing, including machine learning-based noise attenuation, to achieve improved imaging of deeper intrusive bodies and complex stratigraphy.

Exploration drilling on the Vøring Basin has been patchy. Discoveries include Obelix, Irpa, Balderbrå and Haydn/Monn, which have mainly delivered gas in Paleocene and Upper Cretaceous reservoirs. The Equinor-operated Aasta Hansteen is the sole producing field, with Irpa currently under development.

Attempts to prove Lower Cretaceous and Jurassic targets have so far failed, TGS added, due largely to the complexities of imaging beneath volcanic and intrusive sequences.

According to the company, a major Paleocene to Early Eocene magmatic episode led to widespread intrusions and the emergence of hydrothermal vent complexes that have impacted reservoir architecture, maturation and fluid migration across the basin.

However, recent advances in seismic acquisition and imaging along the Atlantic Margin have improved capabilities for resolving these features and assessing their role within the petroleum system.

