TGS kicks off unified regional dataset project offshore Indonesia, Malaysia

The Natuna and Sarawak 2D-cubed programs will result in an exploration dataset of more than 327,000 km over two offshore basins.
Dec. 19, 2025
Courtesy TGS
TGS has started work on its multi-client Natuna 2D-cubed and Sarawak 2D-cubed seismic projects offshore Indonesia and Malaysia.

The goal is to develop a basin-scale dataset that will extend over an area of more than 327,000 sq km across the offshore Greater Natuna and Sarawak basins, supporting future exploration.

The project will integrate decades of seismic data to achieve a subsurface view of the Greater Natuna basin.

TGS will deploy 2D-cubed, its structurally conformable interpolation technology, to convert almost 150,000-line km of 2D seismic and 2,400 sq km of 3D data into a regional-scale 3D volume spanning over 160,000 sq km.

Results should help explorers with screening and early-stage evaluation, allowing them to identify regional trends, prospective areas and prime targets with greater confidence, the company claimed.

Sarawak 2D-cubed will cover the entire offshore Sarawak basin, providing more than 167,000 sq km of unified seismic coverage across multiple proven hydrocarbon provinces. As with Natuna 2D-cubed, it should support basin-wide geological screening (over the Malay, Penyu, Natuna, Sarawak and Sabah basins). 

TGS Sarawak 2D-cubed seismic data

Courtesy TGS
TGS Natuna 2D-cubed seismic data

TGS Natuna 2D-cubed seismic data

