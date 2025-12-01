TGS given go-ahead to promote geophysical data from Comoros

TGS has signed an agreement with the government of Comoros and the Bureau Géologique des Comores.

Comoros is a nation located off the coast of southeast Africa and north of Madagascar, consisting of three islands (Grande Comore, Mohéli, Anjouan).

The agreement enables TGS to market and license geophysical data over the islands’ offshore basins, in between mainland southeast Africa and Madagascar. The company will offer exclusively over 10,000-line km of modern SPAN 2D seismic data from the ComorosSPAN survey, providing insights for potential explorers into the region’s geology and prospectivity.

The ComorosSPAN survey covers an area outboard of the giant gas discoveries in the deepwater Rovuma basin offshore Mozambique.

According to TGS, the data supports mapping of tectonic elements reflecting the deformation along the East African margin that has arisen as a result of offset along the Davie Fracture Zone throughout the Lower Cretaceous.

It also allows mapping of reservoir sands and modelling work to reduce risks concerning the source potential.

The datasets cover numerous available offshore blocks.