Murphy Oil selects GeoComputing for cloud services

GeoComputing Group, a provider of petro-technical solutions for the energy sector, says that a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corp. has signed a multi-year agreement to migrate its exploration and subsurface workflows to GeoComputing’s RiVA private cloud platform.

GeoComputing says that its RiVA private cloud platform is purpose-built to meet the demanding requirements of geoscience workflows. The company says that the platform can overcome key industry challenges that include poor system performance, complex environments, massive data volumes, dispersed teams, limited technical support, and high deployment costs.

In addition to supporting day-to-day production workflows, the RiVA platform is said to offer a fully integrated disaster recovery solution to ensure business continuity and data resilience across its operations.