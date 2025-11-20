TGS, DUG start work on next phase of offshore Peninsular Malaysia 3D reprocessing project

Stage 4 of the 3D Mega Merge Stage 4 project will reprocess and merge 16,000 sq km of existing seismic.
Nov. 20, 2025
TGS is expanding its multi-client seismic coverage in the offshore Malay Basin through the Peninsular Malaysia 3D Mega Merge Stage 4 Reprocessing project. 

This involves reprocessing and merging about 16,000 sq km of legacy 3D data over exploration blocks expected to be offered in a forthcoming Malaysia Bid Round, a rolling process organized by Malaysia Petroleum Management and Petronas.

TGS is performing the work with its joint venture processing partner DUG, using a combination of broadband processing, full-waveform inversion and pre-stack depth migration. The main aims are to enhance imaging of deeper targets and complex structural settings.

This work, with the continuous, basin-wide view, is said to be provided across all Mega Merge stages, and it should give operators the opportunity for fast-track screening, lead identification, and more confidence in prospect evaluation, TGS claimed.

