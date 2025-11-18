TGS launches large-scale 3D seismic survey in Brazil's Pelotas Basin

TGS plans to mobilize a Ramform Titan-class vessel next month for the multi-client Pelotas Norte Phase I 3D seismic survey offshore southern Brazil.

This will cover about 14,800 sq km over 21 exploration blocks in the northern part of the Pelotas Basin. Most of the blocks are in unassigned acreage expected to be included in Brazil’s upcoming bid rounds.

The survey, which will continue into third-quarter 2026, will deploy TGS GeoStreamer technology, designed for high-resolution 3D data delivery.

Features of the basin, TGS said, include early basin carbonates and passive margin clastic sequences, with three organic-rich intervals in the Albian, Turonian and Palaeocene. There are thought to be geological similarities to the conjugate margin and hydrocarbon systems of West Africa.

Two other Ramform Titan vessels are currently active further north in Brazil’s offshore Equatorial Margin.