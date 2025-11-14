Seismic partnership aiming to speed up exploration planning in offshore Orange Basin

Searcher and Eliis will collaborate to analyze seismic data acquired over the Orange Basin offshore southwestern Africa.

The partners plan to use Eliis’ PaleoScan software to screen and interpret Searcher's 3D multiclient seismic surveys in the region.

At present, Searcher’s 3D database covers more than 20,000 sq km of the basin offshore Namibia and South Africa, for use in regional exploration and de-risking emerging play fairways.

The partners will deploy PaleoScan to screen and interrogate the 3D data. According to Searcher, the software uses a Relative Geological Time model and AI-assisted functionality to automate parts of the interpretation workflow.

This is said to speed up stratigraphic modeling and provides more precise geological insights.

“We are partnering with Eliis to provide the industry with detailed insights into the evolution of the prospective depositional systems, enabling prospect high-grading and shortening the exploration cycle,” said Karyna Rodriguez, vice president of Global New Ventures at Searcher.

Initial screening has already defined large basin floor fan systems from the Cretaceous period, situated above the Aptian source rock. The data also shows well-defined channels and evidence of re-working by contourite currents, Searcher added.