Chevron, TGS sign up to seismic acquisition, technology collaboration

TGS has signed a three-year capacity agreement with Chevron covering marine streamer and OBN acquisition services.

The terms include an 18-month minimum firm commitment to provide a combination of these services. A previously announced 4D OBN reservoir monitoring contract at the St Malo field in the US Gulf of Mexico will form part of the agreement.

Under the new arrangement, the two companies will collaborate on seismic acquisition for exploration and development projects, using TGS’ streamer and OBN crews.

They also plan joint technology development in survey design, acquisition techniques, data collection, and data integration.