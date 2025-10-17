Elea wins bid to build 30 MVA data center for Petrobras

Elea Data Centers says that it has been awarded a public bid to build a data center for Petrobras, one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies.

The R$2.3-billion (approximately US$0.5-billion) 17-year contract is said to represent the largest IT infrastructure initiative ever awarded by a Latin American company. The project involves the development of a high-capacity, 30 megavolt-amperes (MVA) data center with advanced liquid cooling technology.

The facility will host Petrobras' supercomputers and process critical scientific data across exploration, research, and reservoir operations, while also supporting AI workloads. Elea says that the center will be purpose-built to support seismic data processing and high-performance computing which are critical to exploration and production.

Elea says that the data center will be hosted at its São Bernardo do Campo campus in the ABC region of São Paulo.