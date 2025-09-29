TGS expanding OBN coverage of US Gulf over Paleogene exploration play

TGS’ Amendment West-1 ocean-bottom node (OBN) survey involves deployment of multiple technologies designed to improve subsurface imaging in the East Banks area, ahead of future leasing rounds.
Related To: 
Sept. 29, 2025
Courtesy TGS
Amendment West-1 updated map by TGS

TGS says Amendment West-1 node deployment began in mid-September, and data acquisition is scheduled to complete in mid-March 2026, with delivery of initial products scheduled for second-quarter 2026. 

TGS has started acquisition of the Amendment West-1 ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico.

This will add more than 5,400 sq km of coverage across the emerging Paleogene West play in the East Breaks protraction area.

TGS is deploying its Gemini enhanced frequency source and ZXPLRe nodes and Crystal C wide azimuth streamer data. The Gemini source is designed to provide increased low-frequency energy for deep penetration and full waveform inversion (FWI), while preserving high-frequency content for conventional processing and imaging by an in-house team.

The company expects strong competition for acreage in the Paleogene play in upcoming lease rounds.

Data acquisition for the survey should finish in mid-March next year, with initial products set to be released in second-quarter 2026.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Offshore and MAPSearch
2025 Gulf of Mexico map
Offshore highlights crude and natural gas fields in the US Gulf of Mexico as well as pipeline and lease operators.
Jan. 27, 2025
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored