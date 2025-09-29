TGS expanding OBN coverage of US Gulf over Paleogene exploration play

TGS has started acquisition of the Amendment West-1 ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico.

This will add more than 5,400 sq km of coverage across the emerging Paleogene West play in the East Breaks protraction area.

TGS is deploying its Gemini enhanced frequency source and ZXPLRe nodes and Crystal C wide azimuth streamer data. The Gemini source is designed to provide increased low-frequency energy for deep penetration and full waveform inversion (FWI), while preserving high-frequency content for conventional processing and imaging by an in-house team.

The company expects strong competition for acreage in the Paleogene play in upcoming lease rounds.

Data acquisition for the survey should finish in mid-March next year, with initial products set to be released in second-quarter 2026.