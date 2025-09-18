TGS, Viridien setting the stage for frontier exploration in two Brazilian deepwater basins

TGS is expanding its seismic data coverage offshore northeast Brazil.

In a news release of September 18, the company said that one of its Ramform Titan vessels had started acquisition in June of the PAMA Phase II 3D multi-client survey in the Equatorial Margin area.

The first phase covered 19,343 sq km and more than 25 exploration blocks to be offered in future for licensing across the little explored.

PAMA Phase II will expand coverage by around 11,500 sq km, and will include blocks currently under nomination for license rounds scheduled for 2026 and 2027. The vessel, which should complete the survey early next March, is equipped with TGS GeoStreamer technology.

According to the company, the Pará-Maranhao basin appears to have a functioning deepwater petroleum system in the Cretaceous and Paleogene layers. Interest has grown following the discoveries to the west offshore Guyana and Suriname.

TGS has two further Ramform Titan vessels on gathering duty for the Megabar Extension Phase 1 3D project in the Equatorial Margin’s Barreirinhas basin, under a partnership with Viridien announced in a news release of September 4.

Viridien will perform imaging of the 5,300 sq km of multi-client data. The existing Megabar, 14,000-sq km Broadbeis survey was acquired over water depths ranging from 200 to 3,300 m.