TotalEnergies extends Shearwater OBN coverage offshore Angola

TotalEnergies has awarded Shearwater Geoservices more work for a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) project offshore Angola.

For the three-month OBN survey in Block B20/11, covering the Golfinho and Cameia fields, Sheawater will deploy its Pearl node array and its dual ROV-equipped SW Tasman vessel.

The SW Gallien will act as source vessel. The program will be in direct continuation of the contract for Block 32 awarded to Shearwater earlier this month.