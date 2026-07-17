Sunda Energy, Pancontinental looking to explore offshore New Zealand

Sunda Energy has applied for a new petroleum exploration permit in the offshore area of the Taranaki Basin, west of New Zealand's North Island.

The 645-km permit contains the Awakino gas condensate discovery, drilled in 1985.

In April, Sunda announced it had negotiated the conditional acquisition of local E&P company Matahio Energy. Sunda added that it is on the lookout for further growth opportunities in New Zealand in gas exploration, development and production.

If it is successful with its latest application, the work terms would comprise technical studies of the drilled well and other field data, followed by reprocessing of 450 sq km of 3D seismic.

The aims would be to delineate Awakino for future appraisal and development as well as to assess the area's wider exploration potential.

Regulating agency New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZPAM) has accepted Sunda’s application. Competing offers are invited during the three-month open bid process.

Dr. Andy Butler, Sunda’s CEO said the application was in line with the current New Zealand administration’s policy of supporting domestic gas supply and energy security.

Pancontinental subsidiary targets deepwater acreage

Taranaki Energy, a subsidiary of Australian independent Pancontinental Energy, has also applied for a permit that covers a 9,972.5-sq-km area in the deepwater offshore Taranaki Basin.

The proposed initial two-year work program involves reprocessing and interpreting legacy 2D seismic data, basin modeling and identifying potential exploration targets.