Vår Energi submits development plan for Gjøa Subsea Projects in the North Sea

Vår Energi and its partners have taken FID on three new subsea tiebacks to the Gjøa production hub in the Norwegian North Sea.

They have also submitted a Plan for Development and Operations (PDO) for the associated Ofelia and Gjøa Nord developments to the Ministry of Energy.

The Gjøa Subsea Projects cover development of the Ofelia, Gjøa Nord and Cerisa discoveries as a coordinated subsea development tied back to the Gjøa and Duva infrastructure.

First production should occur at Cerisa in third-quarter 2027, followed by startup at Ofelia and Gjøa Nord in the second half of 2028.

Overall, the development should recover about 76 MMboe and help prolong the economic lifespan of the area out to about 2040, while also strengthening the case for further tieback developments and near-field exploration, Vår Energi said.

In addition, it should reduce unit production costs at Gjøa and improve the economics of existing fields tied into the facilities.

The company recently strengthened its position around the Gjøa infrastructure by agreeing to acquire Pandion’s interests and a swap arrangement with DNO on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Vår Energi added that it had implemented its “project factory approach,” which involves a combination of standardized solutions, coordinated execution and use of existing facilities to accelerate developments.

It plans a coordinated drilling and installation campaign, drawing on existing supplier collaborations and partnerships to achieve synergies and more efficient execution.

Vår Energi is the operator of the Gjøa Subsea Projects, and it holds a working interest of 40% in Ofelia, 30% in Gjøa Nord, and 30% in Cerisa, respectively. Other partners in the various licenses are Aker BP, Harbour Energy, INPEX and Orlen.