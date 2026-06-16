Neptun Deep Gas platform jacket sails from Sardinia Shipyard

The Saipem 7000 crane vessel will install the structure at the gas project’s platform location in the Black Sea.
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June 16, 2026
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Courtesy Saipem
Neptun Deep Gas jacket sails away from shipyard

The jacket destined to Neptun Deep Gas Development project in Romania has sailed away from Saipem’s shipyard in Arbatax, Sardinia, following the load-out operations completed recently.

The platform jacket for the Neptun Deep Gas project in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea has departed Saipem’s shipyard in Arbatax, Sardinia.

Neptun Deep is a joint development in deep and shallow water between operator OMV Petrom and Romgaz.

Saipem said the 7,500-t jacket, about 135 m tall and with a base measuring 50 by 50 m, was built horizontally and is being transported in the same position.

Upon arrival in the Black Sea, the crane vessel Saipem 7000 will lift the structure and place it vertically at the seabed location, anchoring it by means of eight 2.5-m diameter steel piles.

Saipem is responsible for engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the production platform. The topside remains under construction at the company’s shipyard in Karimun, Indonesia.

In addition, also for this project, Saipem will perform subsea works at the Domino Field, in 1,000 m water depth, and at the Pelican Field, in 125 m of water. It is also laying a 160-km long, 30-inch gas pipeline and an associated fiber-optic cable from the platform to the Romanian coast, including microtunneling for the shore landing, using technology built in Tuzla.

OMV reported that the Castoro 10 vessel arrived last month to install the first section of the pipeline in the coastal area, via the microtunnel.

Saipem’s Castorone vessel will lay the majority of the offshore pipeline, with the JSD 6000 performing installation of the subsea infrastructure in the deepwater area that will connect the wells to the production platform.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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