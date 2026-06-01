Finder Energy submits main documents for KTI project offshore Timor-Leste

Finder Energy Holdings has issued a progress report on its preparations for development of the Kuda Tasi and Jahal oil fields (KTJ Project) in the Timor Sea.

The company has submitted the environmental impact statement (EIS) and the field development plan (FDP), both advancing through the approval process. MCC Sustainable Futures supported the EIS process, in partnership with Timor-Leste advisory group Halona Serena.

The FDP outlines the technical, operational and economic feasibility of the development and forms the basis for regulatory approval of the project.

Amplus Energy has issued an Invitation to Tender for the shipyard scope of work for the redeployment of the Petrojarl I FPSO to qualifying shipyards.

Previously, services entailed:

Amplus performed engineering studies involving First Marine Solutions for the design of mooring system and anchor locations;

Apollo Engineering was contracted for the repurposing study/topside processing flow assessment;

DNV completed the fatigue study; and

The SIA alliance between Subsea7, SLB and OneSubsea was responsible for the interface between the FPSO and subsea production system.

The scope of work covers all services needed for reuse of the FPSO for the KTJ Project, including modification/life extension works. Further detailed engineering studies continue ahead of the redeployment.

Other current workstreams connected to the planned 2027 development well campaign include commercial arrangements for the drilling rig; long lead items for the 2027 drilling campaign, such as casing and completion equipment (all secured); and procurement of other items for the planned drilling window.

Finder is also reviewing bids received for the drilling management services. In April, the company and Sunda announced an intention to collaborate on sharing the rig and drilling costs for their respective projects in the Timor Sea.

The KTJ Project would establish the Petrojarl I as a central processing hub for future developments such as incremental tie-backs and other discoveries.

According to Finder, the surrounding PSC 19-11 contains follow-on potential from the Krill and Squilla oil discoveries (23 MMbbl combined) and various low-risk, near field exploration prospects (116 MMbbl).