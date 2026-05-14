Valeura, PTTEP advance multi-asset development and drilling plans offshore Thailand

Valeura Energy and Thai state company PTTEP are progressing plans to develop gas discoveries in the Bussabong area of the G3/65 block in the Gulf of Thailand, according to Valeura's recent quarterly report.

Pending Ministerial clearance, Valeura is taking a 40% non-operated interest in this block and G1/65.

During the first quarter, Thailand’s regulator approved Bussabong as a production area. Valeura expects readiness for a final investment decision (FID) in the third quarter on two new gas production platforms.

Bussabong development moves toward FID

The focus is on advancing fast-track development opportunities using production infrastructure in adjacent blocks currently operated by both companies.

Work on processing new 3D seismic acquired over the blocks remains on scheduled, with the processed data to be used to define prospects in key focus areas. Results will be integrated with historic well data to firm up the most promising candidates for exploration drilling, which should start early next year.

Seismic and drilling plans shape exploration pipeline

Elsewhere in the Gulf of Thailand, Valeura has kicked off a new drilling campaign on the Nong Yao Field (G11/48 license), which will continue into June, covering production-oriented development targets and appraisal opportunities.

It has also identified further drilling potential close to the Nong Yao A platform and has decided to add four additional well slots at the platform to speed up possible future development. The new slots should be ready for drilling in the fourth quarter.

Nong Yao expansion and satellite concepts advance