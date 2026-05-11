ConocoPhillips cleared to proceed with North Sea PPF redevelopment

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia has secured approval from Norway’s Ministry of Energy for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) project in the Greater Ekofisk Area of the North Sea.

This will be a joint redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields. All were shut in prematurely in 1998 due to decommissioning of infrastructure and limited processing capacity at the host Ekofisk complex.

They will now be brought back onstream via 11 wells drilled from four subsea templates, with production sent to the Ekofisk Field center via a subsea pipeline.

Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk are in PL018B and PL018F, with Tommeliten Gamma in PL044 and PL044.

The redevelopment should recover 90 MMboe to 120 MMboe of gas and condensate, with startup planned in fourth-quarter 2028.

The approvals support the continued development of the Greater Ekofisk Area, in line with Norway’s goal of increased gas deliveries to Europe.

ConocoPhillips is operator of all three fields, in partnerships with Vår Energi, Orlen Upstream Norway and state-owned Petoro.