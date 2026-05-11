ConocoPhillips cleared to proceed with North Sea PPF redevelopment

Norway’s government has approved reactivation of three fields shut down in 1998 via new subsea facilities connected to the Ekofisk Field center.
Related To: 
May 11, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy ConocoPhillips
offshore Ekofisk Complex, April 2024

ConocoPhillips is operator of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields. The offshore Ekofisk Complex is pictured.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia has secured approval from Norway’s Ministry of Energy for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) project in the Greater Ekofisk Area of the North Sea.

This will be a joint redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields. All were shut in prematurely in 1998 due to decommissioning of infrastructure and limited processing capacity at the host Ekofisk complex.

They will now be brought back onstream via 11 wells drilled from four subsea templates, with production sent to the Ekofisk Field center via a subsea pipeline.

Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk are in PL018B and PL018F, with Tommeliten Gamma in PL044 and PL044.

The redevelopment should recover 90 MMboe to 120 MMboe of gas and condensate, with startup planned in fourth-quarter 2028.

The approvals support the continued development of the Greater Ekofisk Area, in line with Norway’s goal of increased gas deliveries to Europe.

ConocoPhillips is operator of all three fields, in partnerships with Vår Energi, Orlen Upstream Norway and state-owned Petoro.   

Published Feb 12, 2026; Courtesy ConocoPhillips YouTube

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations