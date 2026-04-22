Jadestone signs gas agreement for Nam Du/U Minh fields offshore Vietnam

The development, which is set to feature an FPSO, is due to start production in 2028, with potential for tie-in prospects elsewhere on the licenses.
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April 22, 2026
Courtesy Jadestone Energy's Corporate Presentation, March 2026
offshore Vietnam assets map
Courtesy Jadestone Energy's Corporate Presentation, March 2026
NAM DU/U MINH DEVELOPMENT MAP

Jadestone Energy has signed a gas sales and purchase agreement (GSPA) covering production from the shallow-water Nam Du / U Minh gas discoveries offshore Vietnam.

CEO T. Mitch Little said all main commercial and technical approvals are now in place for the development.

“We are now focused on rapidly progressing towards the project execution phase," he said. “Our near-term priorities are to conclude the bid evaluation for the FPSO and field infrastructure, and award their respective contracts during the second half of this year.”

Jadestone aim to start production in late 2028, in line with the recently approved field development plan. The gas will be supplied to Petrovietnam subsidiary PV Gas.

The GSPA calls for a daily contract quantity of 80 MMcf/d, or ~13,000 boe/d, with the wellhead gas price said to be comparable to historical Vietnam gas imports and subject to fixed annual escalation.

Nam Du/U Minh hold independently audited 2P reserves of 32 MMboe, and Jadestone also estimates up to 1.5 Tcf in place from seismically supported, mostly nearby prospects within the existing licenses.

If developed, this could extend and/or raise plateau production from the initial development.

Courtesy Jadestone Energy
2024 Nam Du/U Minh field layout

The field development plan for the Nam Du and U Minh fields was approved in March 2026.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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