CoreMarine/Jumbo Offshore to manage mooring operations for two FLNG vessels in Argentina

CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore will jointly perform transport and installation/hookup operations for two FLNG vessels in Argentina’s Golfo San Matías.

The Southern Energy consortium of Pan American Energy, YPF, Pampa Energía, Harbour Energy, and Golar LNG awarded the contract, which covers T&I of the soft-yoke (SSY) mooring systems, and hookup of the Hilli Episeyo FLNG and MKII FLNGs.

CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore will work together on a fully integrated execution basis, concerning project management engineering, transportation, offshore installations and hookup.,

As lead contractor, CoreMarine is contracting Jumbo to transport and install the SSY mooring system, including heavy lift and operations. Jumbo has prior experience in soft yoke installations offshore Brazil and Cameroon.

CoreMarine will then perform follow-up diving and construction work including spool installation, ballasting, riser hookup, pre-commissioning, positioning and hookup of both FLNGs.

The offshore campaign will involve simultaneous operations including heavy lifting, riser installation, piling, spool installation, saturation diving, and multi-vessel SIMOPS, and chartering of diving support vessels and station keeping tugs.

NOV will supply the SSY systems, which will allow the FLNGs to weathervane around a single mooring point, aligning with environmental forces. The arrangement will eliminate the need for fixed infrastructure such as jetties.

CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore started project management and engineering in January. The Hilli Episeyo FLNG will be installed in 2027, followed by the MKII FLNG in 2028, representing the first deployment of SSY technology offshore Argentina.

Last month, Jumbo completed mooring pre-installation activities for the FPSO Errea Wittu at the ExxonMobil-operated Uaru field offshore Guyana on behalf of Modec.

Work included installation of suction anchors and pre-lay of mooring lines ahead of FPSO hookup.