FID made for Mako gas project offshore Indonesia

Conrad Asia Energy and its majority-owned subsidiary West Natuna Exploration Ltd. (WNEL) have taken FID on the Mako gas project offshore Indonesia.

The Mako Field is in the Duyung production sharing contract (PSC) area in the Riau Islands province, 100 km north of Matak Island and 400 km northeast of Batam. WNEL is the PSC operator.

Following the decision, project development activities will accelerate, with first gas planned in fourth-quarter 2027. Conrad estimates overall capex to first gas at $320 million.

The field was discovered in 2017 with the Mako South-1 well, with follow-up appraisal wells drilled in 2019. All the wells were successfully flow-tested.