POGC deploys novel load-out technique for Farzad B jacket

The first jacket for the Farzad B gas field development in the Persian Gulf has been loaded out Iran Marine Industrial Co.’s Valiasr yard in Khorramshahr.

Following completion of loading and securing measures, the WHP1 structure should soon be transported for offshore installation in more than 53 m of water at a location close to the Iranian/Saudi maritime border.

Keyvan Tariqati of Pars Oil and Gas Co. (POGC) told news service Shana that the 63-m-tall jacket weighs 2,600 tons. Construction of the WHP1 jacket took 14 months and complied with offshore industry standards.

He added that the load-out operation involved the first deployment of the lift and slide method, employing hydraulic jacks that were previously used for platform loading. The jacket was transferred from the quay onto the Abuzar 110 barge.

Use of this technique followed detailed engineering studies that took into account the jacket’s weight, dimensions and operational conditions.

The jacket will host a rig that will drill four production wells with a planned capacity of 500 MMcf/d of gas.