POGC deploys novel load-out technique for Farzad B jacket

The first-time use of the lift and slide method involved the use of hydraulic jacks. The jacket will soon head to its offshore location in the Persian Gulf.
Feb. 25, 2026
Courtesy Shana News Agency
Farzad field jacket heads for Iran-Saudi offshore border

The project manager for development of the joint Farzad Field said the first jacket for the Farzad B gas field has been loaded and will be transported for installation in the Persian Gulf, according to Shana News Agency.

The first jacket for the Farzad B gas field development in the Persian Gulf has been loaded out Iran Marine Industrial Co.’s Valiasr yard in Khorramshahr.

Following completion of loading and securing measures, the WHP1 structure should soon be transported for offshore installation in more than 53 m of water at a location close to the Iranian/Saudi maritime border.

Keyvan Tariqati of Pars Oil and Gas Co. (POGC) told news service Shana that the 63-m-tall jacket weighs 2,600 tons. Construction of the WHP1 jacket took 14 months and complied with offshore industry standards.

He added that the load-out operation involved the first deployment of the lift and slide method, employing hydraulic jacks that were previously used for platform loading. The jacket was transferred from the quay onto the Abuzar 110 barge.

Use of this technique followed detailed engineering studies that took into account the jacket’s weight, dimensions and operational conditions.

The jacket will host a rig that will drill four production wells with a planned capacity of 500 MMcf/d of gas.

Exclusive content:

ID 94513725 © Thomas Carpenter | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Egypt
The Middle East offshore sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, strategic reinvestment and evolving market demands.
Oct. 29, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Subsea raw water injection at Buzios tackling topside constraints and driving recovery offshore Brazil
Opinion: Oil and gas/vessel marine casualty regulatory enforcement is changing