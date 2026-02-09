EnQuest granted extension for offshore Vietnam PSC

PetroVietnam has extended EnQuest’s production sharing contract (PSC) for Block 12W in the Natuna Sea offshore Vietnam by a further four years through July 2034.

EnQuest plans to tap potential upside on the block, which contains three undeveloped gas discoveries and other exploration prospects.

The company was confirmed as new operator last July, and it has since performed three well interventions on the Chim Sáo and Dua fields to lift production to 10,400 boe/d.

Premier Oil was the original development operator before being acquired by Harbour Energy, which agreed last year to transfer its interest in the block to EnQuest.