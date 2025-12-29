Chevron-led partnership commits to FEED for Aphrodite gas project offshore Cyprus

Chevron and its partners have decided to initiate the $105.7-million FEED process for the deepwater Aphrodite gas field development offshore southern Cyprus.
NewMed Energy said the investment covered studies for the offshore production system and export infrastructure.
At the same time, talks continue between the Government of Cyprus, the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company (CHC), the Government of Egypt, and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) on gas exports from the reservoir to Egypt, with a view to signing binding agreements.
Noble Energy discovered Aphrodite in 2011 with the A-1 well, drilled in 1,700 m water depth 160 km south of Limassol, and 30 km north-west of the Leviathan field in Israeli waters.
In November 2019, the Government of Cyprus granted a 25-year production license for Block B12 in which the field is located, with the option of a further 10-year extension.
Main partners are Chevron Cyprus (35%), BG Cyprus (35%), NewMed Energy (30%).