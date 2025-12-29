Chevron-led partnership commits to FEED for Aphrodite gas project offshore Cyprus

The engineering/design process will examine requirements for the offshore production transmission systems.
Dec. 29, 2025
Courtesy NewMed Energy
The Aphrodite natural gas field, located in Block 12 of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, has the potential to have the same transformative effect on Cyprus as Tamar and Leviathan had on Israel, says NewMed Energy. 

Chevron and its partners have decided to initiate the $105.7-million FEED process for the deepwater Aphrodite gas field development offshore southern Cyprus.

NewMed Energy said the investment covered studies for the offshore production system and export infrastructure.

Courtesy Rystad Energy-LinkedIn
Some early development possibilities for the Asphrodite gas field. 

At the same time, talks continue between the Government of Cyprus, the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company (CHC), the Government of Egypt, and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) on gas exports from the reservoir to Egypt, with a view to signing binding agreements.

Noble Energy discovered Aphrodite in 2011 with the A-1 well, drilled in 1,700 m water depth 160 km south of Limassol, and 30 km north-west of the Leviathan field in Israeli waters.

Courtesy Welligence-LinkedIn
Some early development possibilities for the Asphrodite gas field. 

The subsequent A-2 appraisal well in 2013, led to the determination of a contingent resource of around 98 bcm, with potential upside of 26 bcm.

In November 2019, the Government of Cyprus granted a 25-year production license for Block B12 in which the field is located, with the option of a further 10-year extension.

Main partners are Chevron Cyprus (35%), BG Cyprus (35%), NewMed Energy (30%).

