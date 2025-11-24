Farzad B jacket prepared for transport to Persian Gulf location

POGC has commissioned Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co. to build the 2,650-t wellhead platform jacket for the Farzad B gas field project.
Nov. 24, 2025
Courtesy Shana News Agency
WHP1 platform jacket will soon be loaded out

The WHP1 platform jacket will soon be loaded out and installed at the offshore Farzad gas field.

Pars Oil and Gas Co. (POGC) is preparing to install the new jacket for the WHP1 platform at the Farzad B gas field development in the Persian Gulf.

Director Keyvan Tariqati told news service Shana that the structure would shortly be loaded out from the construction yard and transported to the field location on the maritime border between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The jacket, weighing about 2,650 t, will support drilling of four production wells. It was designed and built in accordance with international standards, he added, with Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co. responsible for the fabrication.

Tariqati added that Iran has a 75% share of Farzad B, the remainder extending into Saudi waters.

Following startup, the project should add 1 Bcf/d to Iran’s gas production capacity.

