Farzad B jacket prepared for transport to Persian Gulf location

Pars Oil and Gas Co. (POGC) is preparing to install the new jacket for the WHP1 platform at the Farzad B gas field development in the Persian Gulf.

Director Keyvan Tariqati told news service Shana that the structure would shortly be loaded out from the construction yard and transported to the field location on the maritime border between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The jacket, weighing about 2,650 t, will support drilling of four production wells. It was designed and built in accordance with international standards, he added, with Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co. responsible for the fabrication.

Tariqati added that Iran has a 75% share of Farzad B, the remainder extending into Saudi waters.

Following startup, the project should add 1 Bcf/d to Iran’s gas production capacity.