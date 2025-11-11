Murphy details US Gulf of Mexico, offshore Côte d’Ivoire drilling goals

Murphy Oil plans to drill near-field exploration wells shortly on two prospects in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Cello #1 and Banjo #1 are relatively low-risk wells, the company said in a results statement.

Preparations continue for drilling Chinook #8, a high-impact well that Murphy believes could come online in the second half of next year, at an initial rate of 15,000 MMboe/d.

In March of this year, a subsidiary of Murphy Oil signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the FPSO BW Pioneer from BW Offshore for $125 million. The FPSO will remain at its current location, supporting operations at the Cascade Field (Walker Ridge 206 and 250) and Chinook Field (Walker Ridge 469 and 425) in the Gulf of Mexico. BW Offshore will continue to provide operations and maintenance services under a new five-year reimbursable contract.

During the third quarter, the company completed the Khaleesi #2 and Marmalard #3 workovers and restored both wells to production.