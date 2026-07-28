TotalEnergies appeals Paris court ruling on climate change obligations

The case represents one of the first major applications of France’s duty of vigilance law to climate change issues.
July 28, 2026
3 min read
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Courtesy TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies appeals Paris court ruling on climate change obligations

TotalEnergies SE has decided to appeal a June 25, 2026, judgment by the Paris Judicial Court in a high-profile case brought under France’s 2017 corporate duty of vigilance law. The Board of Directors approved the appeal following deliberation.

The original ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by environmental associations (including Notre Affaire à Tous, Sherpa, Zéa, and France Nature Environnement) and the City of Paris. Plaintiffs argued that TotalEnergies’ vigilance plan failed to adequately address climate-related risks, particularly Scope 3 emissions from the end-use of its oil and gas products. They sought orders that would have restricted new oil and gas projects and imposed production cuts. 

On June 25, the court issued a partial victory for the claimants. It found the company’s vigilance plan incomplete for not including Scope 3 emissions (those generated when customers consume the company’s fuels) in its risk mapping and mitigation measures.

The court ordered TotalEnergies to update the plan within six months to incorporate these elements. However, judges rejected demands for binding production reductions, bans on new projects, or specific emissions targets, stating that the duty of vigilance law “is not intended to hold the companies concerned responsible for the risks related to climate change resulting from all human activity on the planet since the industrial revolution” and that “it is not for the Court to set the target to be achieved by TotalEnergies SE.” 

In its appeal announcement, TotalEnergies argued two main points.

First, aligning with the position of the Public Prosecutor’s Office during the proceedings, the company contended that climate change—as a global phenomenon—falls outside the scope of the duty of vigilance law. The Prosecutor’s Office had described it as “a matter for everyone, but essentially a responsibility of the international community of States.” 

Second, TotalEnergies maintained that the law is designed to address risks from a company’s own activities, those of its subsidiaries, and those of its suppliers and subcontractors—not the activities of its customers, over which the company has no control. “TotalEnergies does not decide whether a motorist chooses to drive a petrol-powered vehicle, use biodiesel, or drive an electric vehicle,” the company stated. 

Total Energies further noted that requiring energy, defense, aeronautics, or automotive firms to manage risks from product use by customers would conflict with the law’s objectives and principles of legal certainty and freedom to conduct business. The company also referenced that the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive does not include customer activities in its scope. 

The appeal does not automatically suspend the lower court’s order. TotalEnergies is still required to submit a revised vigilance plan, with a review hearing scheduled for January 2027. The company previously indicated it would comply by incorporating relevant information from its sustainability reporting, including efforts to help customers reduce emissions through biofuels, electricity, and lower-carbon products. 

The case, initially filed in 2020 and later deemed admissible on appeal in 2024, represents one of the first major applications of France’s duty of vigilance law to climate change issues. TotalEnergies will present its arguments before the Paris Court of Appeal.

 

 

 

 

About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Senior Lead Reporter / Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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