Lease granted for re-use of Liverpool Bay structures for HyNet CCS

Initially, CO 2 will be captured from the cement, low-carbon hydrogen and energy-from-waste producers.

Phase 1 of the project – which is designed to store 109 MMmt of CO 2 over the operating lifespan – will have a storage capacity of 4.5 MMmt annually, with the potential to grow to 10 MMt/yr after 2030.

In October 2021, HyNet North West was designated a UK Government Track-1 CCUS cluster, with the Crown Estate awarding the Liverpool Bay CCS project an Agreement for Lease in August 2024.

First injection should take place in 2028.

Morgan offshore wind project returns to market

In addition, the Crown Estate has opened a competitive tender process for a new developer to build and operate the up to 1.5GW Morgan wind farm development in the Irish Sea, which could generate up to 1.5 GW of electricity.

The location is 22.22 km from the Isle of Man and 37.13 km from the coast of northwest England.

EnBW and the Jera Nex bp venture, the previous developers, opted to pull out earlier this year.

Rights could be awarded to the successful bidder by the end of this year.

Under the rising clock auction, bids forming a Site Exclusivity Fee that will only become payable to The Crown Estate once the project enters its lease period.

Although developers must bid their fee as a lump sum, it will be paid in phases over 20 years from the date the lease starts. This new approach should help de-risk the development phase of the project, the Crown Estate said.