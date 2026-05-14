OTC 2026: ABS, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU on offshore, maritime collaboration

The agreement targets offshore wind, substations, SMRs and other emerging technologies.
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May 14, 2026
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Courtesy ABS
MoU signing ceremony at the Offshore Technology Conference

Matthew Tremblay, ABS SVP of Global Offshore, and Kwangsik Won, senior EVP of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, participated in the MoU signing ceremony at the Offshore Technology Conference last week.

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at OTC 2026 last week to collaborate on a range of initiatives supporting sustainability, digital innovation and operational resilience in the maritime and offshore sectors.

The agreement places particular emphasis on accelerating development of next-generation energy solutions, reflecting ongoing decarbonization efforts and digital transformation across the global ocean energy landscape. 

Under the MoU, ABS and HHI will explore opportunities to address evolving operational requirements and support the development of offshore and marine solutions. 

Planned areas of focus include offshore wind development, offshore substations, small modular reactors (SMRs), offshore spaceport infrastructure, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain solutions, along with enabling digital technologies.

Offshore is a media partner of the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which took place last week in Houston.
Photo by © OTC/Scott Morgan 2026
OTC 2026 Opening Ceremony
This compilation highlights event coverage, executive insights, project updates, technology advances, industry news and the trending topics discussed at the 2026 Offshore Technology...
May 7, 2026
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