EnergyPathways given license for Irish Sea gas storage project

The UK’s North Sea Transition Authority has awarded EnergyPathways a gas storage license for its planned MESH project, which is located in the East Irish Sea and onshore in Barrow-in-Furness, both in northwest England.

The license covers a large offshore area that could support construction of up to 60 subsurface salt storage caverns that could provide multi-terawatt hour energy storage, subject to consents.

MESH will feature a combination of compressed air energy storage, natural gas storage transitioning to hydrogen storage, and complementary hydrogen production.