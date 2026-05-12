EnergyPathways given license for Irish Sea gas storage project

The UK’s North Sea Transition Authority has awarded EnergyPathways a gas storage license for its planned MESH project, which is located in the East Irish Sea and onshore in Barrow-in-Furness, both in northwest England.
The license covers a large offshore area that could support construction of up to 60 subsurface salt storage caverns that could provide multi-terawatt hour energy storage, subject to consents.
MESH will feature a combination of compressed air energy storage, natural gas storage transitioning to hydrogen storage, and complementary hydrogen production.
The planned natural gas storage facility could double Britain’s present gas storage capacity, with up to six days of national energy supply, and high deliverability rates of about 15 Mcm/d for rapid grid back up supply.
EnergyPathways, along with contractors Siemens Energy, Costain, Wood and Zenith Energy, now plan to progress the MESH project to FID in 2028 and start up by late 2031, subject to planning and other approvals.