EnergyPathways preparing gas storage applications for Irish Sea MESH project

EnergyPathways has received consent from the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority to apply for new hydrogen and gas storage licenses in the East Irish Sea offshore northwest England.

The company expects to submit one or more new gas storage applications shortly to support expansion of its planned MESH (Marram Energy Storage Hub) long duration energy storage (LDES) and decarbonization project.

Its nominated area for these new hydrogen and natural gas storage licenses covers a salt cavern region with storage potential about four times greater than it had previously applied for.

Last month, the UK’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero confirmed that elements of the MESH development should be considered as of national significance under the 2008 Planning Act.

EnergyPathways aims to connect the LDES integrated storage system using existing infrastructure to the UK grid and to nearby offshore wind power sources.

MESH would capture and store curtailed offshore wind power in offshore salt caverns as compressed air. Its energy storage system would combine associated large-scale hydrogen, thermal and gas storage in the Marram Field’s clastic reservoirs offshore the Lancashire coast.

During periods of low renewable energy availability, the LDES stored energy resources would be used to produce low-carbon flexible power for the UK's grid via compressed air expansion, thermal energy and hydrogen-compatible gas turbine systems to generate electricity.

MESH would also produce low-carbon hydrogen using a methane pyrolysis technology.

In early June, EnergyPathways appointed Zenith Energy as a contractor for the multipurpose MESH development in the UK East Irish Sea. As designated well operator for the MESH gas storage project, Zenith's responsibilities will include drilling and completion design, permit planning and submission, tendering and procurement of long-lead items, preparation of the rig tender, managing the rig’s arrival on site, well examination support, and execution of the offshore Marram gas field development wells.