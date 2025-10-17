Transcontinental Capital orders further floating power plant for Santo Domingo

Transcontinental Capital Corp. (Bermuda) has contracted ST Engineering’s Marine business and Siemens Energy to supply the barge-mounted floating SeaFloat power plant Estrella del Mar IV to the Dominican Republic.

This will be based on the Estrella del Mar III, which was engineered by the same partnership. When delivered in 2028, it will be installed alongside the Estrella del Mar III offshore Santo Domingo.

ST Engineering’s Marine business will manage engineering design, procurement, construction, transportation and installation of the floating power plant, as well as its transportation and installation. It will be built in Singapore.

Siemens Energy will provide the 145-MW combined cycle power plant comprising two SGT-800 gas turbines, one SST-600 steam turbine and a lithium-ion battery storage system.

According to ST Engineering, the SeaFloat concept’s hybrid power generation/battery storage leads to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.