Transcontinental Capital orders further floating power plant for Santo Domingo

ST Engineering and Siemens Energy will jointly perform engineering, construction and delivery of Estrella del Mar IV, their second barge-mounted power system for the Dominican Republic.
Oct. 17, 2025
Courtesy Siemens Energy
Estrella del Mar III on the Ozama River

Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, has welcomed Estrella del Mar III on the Ozama River. 

Courtesy Siemens Energy
SeaFloat Estrella del Mar III

The 148-MW SeaFloat Estrella del Mar III floating combined cycle gas turbine power barge was built mostly in Singapore before embarking to its destination in the Dominican Republic.

Transcontinental Capital Corp. (Bermuda) has contracted ST Engineering’s Marine business and Siemens Energy to supply the barge-mounted floating SeaFloat power plant Estrella del Mar IV to the Dominican Republic.

This will be based on the Estrella del Mar III, which was engineered by the same partnership. When delivered in 2028, it will be installed alongside the Estrella del Mar III offshore Santo Domingo.

ST Engineering’s Marine business will manage engineering design, procurement, construction, transportation and installation of the floating power plant, as well as its transportation and installation. It will be built in Singapore.

Siemens Energy will provide the 145-MW combined cycle power plant comprising two SGT-800 gas turbines, one SST-600 steam turbine and a lithium-ion battery storage system.

According to ST Engineering, the SeaFloat concept’s hybrid power generation/battery storage leads to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

