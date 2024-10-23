EU part-funds Saipem carbon capture development in Italy

The EU Innovation Fund will provide close to €24 million ($25.87 million) in funding for the Hera Group/Saipem CO 2 capture project in Italy.

Saipem expects to apply its Bluenzyme technology to capture CO 2 emissions at the waste-to-energy plant of the Herambiente subsidiary in Ferrara, eastern Italy.

The CO 2 , captured from the chimneys, will be transported by pipeline to depleted gas fields in the northern Adriatic Sea for subsurface storage.

Bluenzyme is based on the “CO₂ Solutions” enzymatic technology for capturing carbon dioxide from the industrial processes of small and medium-sized emitters.

The European Funds will cover a large part of the €53 million ($57.14 million) planned for the construction of the CO 2 capture plant. Depending on the regulatory framework, the plant should be operational by 2028.

The project will fully abate CO 2 emissions from the Ferrara waste-to-energy plant. It will capture about 90% of the emissions from one of the plant's two lines, about 64,000 t/year of CO 2 .

According to Saipem, the enzymatic capture process can be powered by low-temperature geothermal heat.