Huisman says automated slip system could cut offshore well construction delays by 2.5 days
Why this news matters:
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Drill floor automation remains a key focus for offshore contractors as they seek to improve safety, reduce repetitive manual tasks and increase operational consistency during drilling campaigns.
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Huisman says the system could reduce well construction interference by up to 2.5 days on a typical 60-day well, a potentially meaningful improvement in an offshore market where rig time remains a major project cost driver.
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