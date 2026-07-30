Huisman says automated slip system could cut offshore well construction delays by 2.5 days

Seadrill has selected Huisman's AS605X Auto Slip system to automate drillpipe slip handling, a move aimed at improving drill floor safety, reducing manual intervention and cutting well construction interference by up to 2.5 days on a typical 60-day well.
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July 30, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • Drill floor automation remains a key focus for offshore contractors as they seek to improve safety, reduce repetitive manual tasks and increase operational consistency during drilling campaigns.

  • Huisman says the system could reduce well construction interference by up to 2.5 days on a typical 60-day well, a potentially meaningful improvement in an offshore market where rig time remains a major project cost driver.

 

Courtesy Huisman
Huisman's AS605X Auto Slip

The AS605X Auto Slip automates the handling of drillpipe slips, reducing the need for manual intervention during critical drilling operations.

Why does manual slip handling matter?

Drillpipe slips are used to temporarily suspend the drillstring in the rotary table during drilling operations. Automating their handling can reduce repetitive manual tasks and help minimize the potential for human error during critical well construction activities.

Seadrill has contracted Huisman to supply an AS605X Auto Slip system, designed to support more automated drill floor operations.

The technology automates handling of drillpipe slips, reducing the need for manual intervention during critical drilling operations, Huisman explained.

By removing personnel from certain manual handling tasks on the drill floor, automated systems can help reduce exposure to one of the most active and potentially hazardous areas of offshore drilling operations.

It also enables faster and more consistent slip handling and more stable drill floor activity in demanding offshore conditions, the company added.

Huisman expects the AS605X to lessen Seadrill’s well construction interference by up to 2.5 days for a typical 60-day well.

This is due to the elimination of insert changes, uninterrupted passage of drilling tools, fast opening and closing sequences, and the system’s ability to safely close on pipe during rolling and pitching conditions offshore.

For offshore drilling contractors, even modest reductions in well construction time can deliver substantial economic benefits by lowering rig operating costs and allowing wells to reach production sooner.

In addition, the technology is said to be straightforward to integrate with existing rig control systems.

Another feature of the AS605X is patented roller-based clamping technology, which is designed to operate at the optimum point between pipe slipping and pipe crushing. 

It allows the system to handle extreme loads of up to 1,130 mt while maintaining integrity of the tubulars.

The system can clamp tubulars ranging from 5 inches to 9.5 inches and open up to 19 inches.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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