Plexus, Cactus Wellhead partner to develop offshore wellhead technologies

Plexus Holdings Plc and Houston-based Cactus Wellhead LLC have agreed to develop and qualify a range of wellhead products for offshore energy applications.

Under the accord, Plexus will perform engineering, analysis and testing services for Cactus over a two-year period, drawing on its capabilities for offshore energy applications.

Initially it will receive a commitment payment of £1 million ($1.34 million) and expects potentially further revenue of about £1.5 million ($2.01 million) or more during the program if the scope of work is expanded.

Plexus’ facility will manage the project.