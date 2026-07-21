Plexus, Cactus Wellhead partner to develop offshore wellhead technologies

The two-year collaboration will focus on engineering, testing and qualification work aimed at advancing wellhead systems for offshore energy applications.
July 21, 2026
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Courtesy Plexus
Python Subsea Wellheads

Plexus continues to develop products based on POS-GRIP technology for challenging surface production wellhead platforms, special projects and connector and subsea applications such as the Python subsea wellhead system (pictured).

Why this news matters:

As offshore projects move into deeper water, higher-pressure environments and longer tieback distances, operators are placing greater emphasis on wellhead reliability and life-cycle performance to reduce operational risk and intervention costs.

This partnership highlights continued investment in critical well-construction technologies that can support safer, more efficient offshore developments amid sustained global demand for offshore energy resources.

Plexus Holdings Plc and Houston-based Cactus Wellhead LLC have agreed to develop and qualify a range of wellhead products for offshore energy applications.

Under the accord, Plexus will perform engineering, analysis and testing services for Cactus over a two-year period, drawing on its capabilities for offshore energy applications.

Initially it will receive a commitment payment of £1 million ($1.34 million) and expects potentially further revenue of about £1.5 million ($2.01 million) or more during the program if the scope of work is expanded.

Plexus’ facility will manage the project.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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