TWMA extends drilling waste management contract in Egypt

Drilling waste management specialist TWMA has secured a three-year contract extension with a major operator in Egypt, renewing an agreement that follows an initial three-year term.

The company recently marked 20 years of operations in Egypt.

TWMA said its fully nationalized Egyptian workforce supports operations from Cairo and Alexandria, where its onshore processing facility handles about 10,000 metric tons of drilling waste annually using the company's RotoMill technology. The company also provides onshore and offshore pit and tank cleaning services, along with hazardous and non-hazardous waste management.

According to TWMA, the contract extension supports its broader Middle East and North Africa growth strategy. The company also said Egypt remains a key market as offshore activity in the Eastern Mediterranean continues to develop.