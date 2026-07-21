TWMA extends drilling waste management contract in Egypt

The agreement supports offshore drilling waste processing services as activity grows in the Eastern Mediterranean.
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July 21, 2026
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Courtesy TWMA
RotoMill drilling waste processing technology

TWMA processes an average of 10,000 metric tonnes of drilling waste per year using its RotoMill technology.

Drilling waste management specialist TWMA has secured a three-year contract extension with a major operator in Egypt, renewing an agreement that follows an initial three-year term.

The company recently marked 20 years of operations in Egypt.

TWMA said its fully nationalized Egyptian workforce supports operations from Cairo and Alexandria, where its onshore processing facility handles about 10,000 metric tons of drilling waste annually using the company's RotoMill technology. The company also provides onshore and offshore pit and tank cleaning services, along with hazardous and non-hazardous waste management.

According to TWMA, the contract extension supports its broader Middle East and North Africa growth strategy. The company also said Egypt remains a key market as offshore activity in the Eastern Mediterranean continues to develop.

Why this news matters:

  • Contract awards for drilling waste management providers can serve as an indicator of ongoing offshore drilling and well activity, particularly in active regions such as the Eastern Mediterranean.
  • As operators face increasing environmental scrutiny, specialized waste processing and handling services are becoming a more important part of offshore drilling programs and compliance strategies.

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Courtesy TWMA
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Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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