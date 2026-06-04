bp extending multilateral drilling across ACG Field offshore Azerbaijan

The new approach is part of the company’s broader decline management strategy for the field as it transitions to a more complex and mature production phase.

“By increasing reservoir contact, improving rig productivity and operational efficiency, as well as optimizing slot utilization while making the best use of existing infrastructure, MLT is a step-change solution for well delivery in ACG. “

—Gio Cristofoli, regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, bp

The C44 well was completed 30 days ahead of schedule.

bp now plans a broader campaign of multilateral wells across the field, starting with three this year of which C44 and D41 should both go onstream shortly. Others will follow between 2027 and 2028.

Since no single multilateral solution can address the full range of reservoir conditions across the field, the strategy will be to employ the optimal technology configuration for each subsurface target.

It will also involve combining MLT with other techniques such as horizontal drilling, advanced geo-steering and smart completions, including sand control and inflow management.

On June 1, bp started non-associated gas (NAG) production from the ACG oilfield development.