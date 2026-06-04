bp extending multilateral drilling across ACG Field offshore Azerbaijan

The C44 well, drilled from the West Azeri platform, is said to be the first multilateral drilled in the Caspian Sea.
June 4, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy bp
offshore Central Azeri PDQ

Central Azeri is an offshore production, drilling and quarters platform located 100 km east of Baku in the Caspian Sea at a water depth of 128 m. The platform has been in operation since 2005 producing oil from the central portion of the ACG Field.

bp has deployed multilateral well technology (MLT) for the first time on the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The C44 well, drilled from the West Azeri platform, was the first multilateral drilled anywhere in the Caspian, the company said.

Multilateral wells deliver multiple reservoir penetrations from a single wellbore, improving drainage efficiency. On ACG, MLT addresses the technical challenges of drilling through complex formations and constraints on available platform slots.

Courtesy bp
bp multilateral well technology diagram

For ACG, bp plans a broader campaign to deploy multilateral wells across the field.

The new approach is part of the company’s broader decline management strategy for the field as it transitions to a more complex and mature production phase.

“By increasing reservoir contact, improving rig productivity and operational efficiency, as well as optimizing slot utilization while making the best use of existing infrastructure, MLT is a step-change solution for well delivery in ACG. “

Gio Cristofoli, regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, bp

The C44 well was completed 30 days ahead of schedule.

bp now plans a broader campaign of multilateral wells across the field, starting with three this year of which C44 and D41 should both go onstream shortly. Others will follow between 2027 and 2028.

Since no single multilateral solution can address the full range of reservoir conditions across the field, the strategy will be to employ the optimal technology configuration for each subsurface target.

It will also involve combining MLT with other techniques such as horizontal drilling, advanced geo-steering and smart completions, including sand control and inflow management.

On June 1, bp started non-associated gas (NAG) production from the ACG oilfield development.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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