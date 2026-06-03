Serica Energy pursuing rig for three-year UK North Sea drilling campaign

Serica Energy reported that it is working to secure a rig for a multi-well drilling program on its fields in the UK North Sea and west of Shetland.
Subject to consents and approvals, drilling should start early in the second half of 2027, with the main activity comprising infill wells and development drilling for tiebacks.
For the 2027-2029 campaign, the company is targeting 34 MMboe of 2P reserves and 2C resources for short-cycle investment projects, which could add 30,000 boe/d, supporting annual output of about 50,000 boe/d moving into the 2030s.
The projects include infill drilling at the Bruce Field, producing 18.6 MMboe, with startup within 12-18 months; and the Kyla Field redevelopment, producing 10.2 MMboe via a single horizontal well connected to the Dana Petroleum-operated Triton FPSO.
In addition, the Glendronach development and Tormore infill drilling projects, both of which are within Serica’s newly operated Greater Laggan Area west of Shetland, could export to the onshore Shetland Gas Plant.
The current rig tender is for a firm period of 400 days, with an option for extensions. Under this initial phase, Serica would aim for three wells on Bruce and decommissioning and/or an additional development well at another field.