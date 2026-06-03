Serica Energy pursuing rig for three-year UK North Sea drilling campaign

Serica Energy reported that it is working to secure a rig for a multi-well drilling program on its fields in the UK North Sea and west of Shetland.

Subject to consents and approvals, drilling should start early in the second half of 2027, with the main activity comprising infill wells and development drilling for tiebacks.

For the 2027-2029 campaign, the company is targeting 34 MMboe of 2P reserves and 2C resources for short-cycle investment projects, which could add 30,000 boe/d, supporting annual output of about 50,000 boe/d moving into the 2030s.