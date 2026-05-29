Baker Hughes expanding scope of well services delivery to Petrobras and Equinor

Baker Hughes has secured contract extensions with Petrobras and Equinor to deliver integrated well construction, drilling and intervention services across key offshore developments in Brazil and the Norwegian North Sea.

Integrated well construction program extended for Petrobras’ Santos Basin developments

Baker Hughes has secured extensions to contracts from Petrobras and Equinor for well construction, drilling and well services.

The well construction program for Petrobras involves delivering integrated solutions for projects throughout the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

Baker Hughes will deploy services such as its AutoTrak rotary steerable system, logging-while-drilling tools, and Dynamus extended-life drill bits for the construction of deepwater wells, supporting Petrobras’ continuing development of pre-salt oil and gas resources.

It represents an extension of the scope of a well construction services award issued in early 2024.

Baker Hughes’ Integration & Solutions team will operate alongside Petrobras’ wells team, also using technologies related to wireline, cementing, wellbore clean up, fishing, remedial tools, fluids, and geosciences.

Equinor awards multi‑year extensions for North Sea drilling and intervention services

Equinor has confirmed multi-year contract extensions with Baker Hughes covering integrated drilling and well services and wireline intervention services – all supporting Equinor’s offshore hydrocarbon production programs in the Norwegian North Sea.

For the integrated drilling and well services contract, Baker Hughes said it would employ holistic solutions for mature and greenfield development projects from its Well Construction and Completions, Intervention and Measurement portfolios.

These will include Kantori autonomous well construction and TRU-ARMS reservoir mapping services,

Under the intervention contract, Baker Hughes will combine its surface and downhole solutions with complementary technologies from service partners, the goal being to extend the life and performance of offshore wells.

This will expand the scope of delivery centered around the PRIME Technology Platform, the company added, supporting production optimization and emissions reduction.