ExxonMobil achieves milestone automated well placement offshore Guyana

In a significant leap forward for digital well construction, ExxonMobil, in collaboration with Halliburton, Sekal, Noble, and the Wells Alliance Guyana team, has completed the industry’s first fully closed-loop automated geological well placement with complete rig automation in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Announced in March 2026, this milestone marks a pivotal advancement in the ongoing transformation of drilling operations toward greater autonomy, efficiency, and safety.

The breakthrough integrated Halliburton’s LOGIX orchestration platform and automated geosteering capabilities with its EarthStar ultra-deep resistivity service and Sekal’s DrillTronics rig automation system. This created a seamless closed-loop workflow that simultaneously handles real-time subsurface interpretation, geosteering decisions, drilling parameter optimization, hydraulics management, and rig control.

For the first time in an offshore environment, the system autonomously steered the wellbore within tight reservoir boundaries while optimizing operations end-to-end — eliminating the traditional handoff between geologists interpreting data and drillers executing commands. No driller intervention was required on the controls during the reservoir section. Early results highlighted faster drilling rates, superior reservoir contact, and significantly reduced tripping times.

Broader industry momentum

This achievement builds on years of steady progress in drilling automation. From mechanized pipe handling and auto-drillers in the 2010s to today’s AI-driven closed-loop systems, the sector is rapidly evolving. Notable prior steps include SLB and Equinor’s 2024 deployment of 99% autonomous drilling over a 2.6 km section offshore Brazil (with 60% higher rate of penetration) and Halliburton-Sekal’s 2025 automated on-bottom drilling system for Equinor in the North Sea.

Market analysts project strong growth: the drilling automation segment, valued at approximately USD 4.4–8.5 billion in recent years, is expected to expand at CAGRs of 6–8% through the early 2030s, driven by demands for cost reduction, safety improvements, and operational consistency — particularly in complex offshore and deepwater environments.

Benefits and outlook

Automation delivers measurable gains: higher rates of penetration, reduced non-productive time, enhanced well placement accuracy, and fewer personnel in hazardous rig-floor “red zones.” For operators like ExxonMobil in world-class assets such as Guyana, these technologies translate into faster project cycles, lower costs per barrel, and improved recovery. As the industry moves toward scalable “well factories,” digital twins, remote operations centers, and full autonomy, milestones like the Guyana well demonstrate that closed-loop systems are no longer experimental — they are becoming repeatable standards. This progress positions forward-thinking operators and service companies to deliver more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy production in an increasingly challenging environment.