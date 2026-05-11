Cenovus Energy completes West White Rose platform testing

North American company Cenovus Energy reported in its latest quarterly report that commissioning and testing of the new West White Rose platform offshore Newfoundland has been completed.

Development drilling is underway. First oil should follow during the third quarter.

The company also reported its offshore production was 75,400 boe/d in the first quarter, compared with 70,900 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2025. Production was 57,100 boe/d in Asia-Pacific and 18,300 bbl/d in the Atlantic region.