Cenovus Energy completes West White Rose platform testing

First oil for the West White Rose project is expected in third-quarter 2026.
Related To: 
May 11, 2026
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Courtesy Cenovus Inc.
SeaRose FPSO vessel

Cenovus operates in the Jeanne d’Arc Basin where it is the majority owner and operator of the White Rose Field. This includes the North Amethyst, West White Rose and South White Rose extensions. All the producing fields use the SeaRose FPSO (pictured) vessel. 

North American company Cenovus Energy reported in its latest quarterly report that commissioning and testing of the new West White Rose platform offshore Newfoundland has been completed. 

Development drilling is underway. First oil should follow during the third quarter.

The company also reported its offshore production was 75,400 boe/d in the first quarter, compared with 70,900 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2025. Production was 57,100 boe/d in Asia-Pacific and 18,300 bbl/d in the Atlantic region.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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