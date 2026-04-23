Seadrill adds $260 million to backlog with US Gulf drillship awards

LLOG Exploration awarded follow‑on work to the ultradeepwater drillships West Neptune and West Vela, with programs starting in August and September 2026.
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April 23, 2026
Courtesy Seadrill LinkedIn
West Vela drillship

West Vela drillship

Seadrill has secured two new contract awards in the US Gulf of Mexico for its West Neptune and West Vela ultradeepwater drillships, adding about $260 million to the company’s contract backlog.

West Neptune received a 365‑day contract extension with LLOG Exploration, a subsidiary of Harbour Energy, with operations scheduled to begin in September. 

West Vela was awarded a separate 270‑day drilling program, expected to start in August.

Seadrill said the awards strengthen revenue visibility during a period of near‑term softness in the US Gulf market and position both drillships for availability in 2027 as global floater utilization is expected to improve.

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Gulf of Mexico map 2026
Offshore highlights US Gulf of Mexico crude oil and natural gas fields, pipelines and platforms, lease operators and more.
Jan. 27, 2026
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

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Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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