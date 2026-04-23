Seadrill adds $260 million to backlog with US Gulf drillship awards

Seadrill has secured two new contract awards in the US Gulf of Mexico for its West Neptune and West Vela ultradeepwater drillships, adding about $260 million to the company’s contract backlog.

West Neptune received a 365‑day contract extension with LLOG Exploration, a subsidiary of Harbour Energy, with operations scheduled to begin in September.

West Vela was awarded a separate 270‑day drilling program, expected to start in August.

Seadrill said the awards strengthen revenue visibility during a period of near‑term softness in the US Gulf market and position both drillships for availability in 2027 as global floater utilization is expected to improve.