Murphy Oil pursuing hub and spokes approach for offshore Vietnam discoveries

The Lac Da Vang (LDV) project, sanctioned in late 2023, is on track for first oil in the fourth quarter. The initial phase is designed to recover 100 MMboe from Eocene sandstones, with 10,000-15,000 boe/d net to Murphy (Petrovietnam and SK Earthon are the other partners).

The floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel arrived at the field earlier this year, and the topsides for the central complex Lac Da Vang-A platform are due to be installed in the third quarter.

Expanding LDV through tiebacks and new drilling

Next-phase plans include adding a second platform, LDV-B, and drilling more wells through 2029. In the future, the facilities will serve as a hub for tie-ins of other discovered fields, including LDT and Lac Da Hong (Pink Camel), although some may need further appraisal before the partners commit to development.

The complex could also host tiebacks of future discoveries targeting different play types, Garcia said.

“All the tieback opportunities are large enough, and there is potential in other accumulations on 15-1/105, with a very good chance we will continue to find oil in these prospects,” he continued.

Hambly added that an exploration well will be drilled later this year on the White Camel North prospect in Block 15-1/05.

“In 2027-29, we have quite an active exploration program on remaining prospects to work up for development," he said. “We’re looking at 20-40 MMboe for the future tiebacks range for optimal development over time. That could mean adding an FPSO and pipeline infrastructure – or we may need to expand LDV with more processing.”

Hai Su Vang appraisal targets second hub

Hai Su Vang (HSV) on Block 15-2/17V is undergoing further appraisal/delineation drilling this year to firm up the recoverable resource, currently estimated at 170 MMboe to 430 MMboe.

Prospectivity on the block had been identified for several decades, Garcia said. It was previously operated by a supermajor.

“By leveraging previous learnings, we came up with a unique concept for a play that has largely not been tested on the Cuu Long Basin," he said. “We were impressed by the quality of reservoirs discovered, and the targeted Oligocene-H sands represented the first approach to that different concept.”

Based on the two successful wells drilled to date, the field’s aerial extent appears to be the size of Manhattan, he suggested.

“But we still have a lot to learn about the field. [This year] we are working on drilling the 3/X and 4/X appraisal wells - 3X on a northeast extension of the field, 4/X on the southwestern part of the field,” he said.

3/X is designed to test the potential of four deeper reservoirs than those drilled to date.

“These two wells will give us four penetrations in the reservoirs, covering the breadth of the structure. We will have an update on the wells and resource range in the middle of the year, or August,” he added.

Development options and economics under review

Going forward, the company has various development options under consideration. “The next milestones will be to sanction the project by end-2027, followed by first oil in 2031,” he said.

Murphy has started to evaluate concepts, Garcia said. “One is a design similar to Golden Camel – the main issues include determining what are the costs and what it takes to deliver.

“The other concept is an FPSO redeployment. Each has trade-offs when it comes to scale, schedule, opex and capex estimates. We will use our proven field development tieback record for accelerating first oil. Once online, HSV will be our second hub, and once the infrastructure is in place, we can explore further.”

Murphy estimates $390 million capex for the initial development, rising to $950 million in total as more platforms and wells are added. “One partner in the block is offering 25% for sale – we could pre-empt this," he added.

“HSV may prove more cost-efficient to drill than LDV,” Olson said, “and may need fewer wells that are higher-performing from the same reservoirs. But it’s a large structure so we may also need multiple drill centers."

He continued, “The 1/X well delivered 10,000 bbl/d in a flow test, while 2/X flowed 12,000 bbl/d, both better than the basin average from other reservoirs developed. Within the pay section porosity varies, but we do have confidence in highly productive reservoirs. Porosity is also one of the seven factors that will determine how much oil is recovered.”