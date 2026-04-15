Valeura Energy looking to drill more wells from Nong Yao A platform offshore Thailand

The company also reported that it purchased the Manora Princess FSO vessel for $15.5 million.
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April 15, 2026
Courtesy Mubadala Petroleum Thailand / marinetraffic.com
Manora Princess FSO

Valeura Energy has sanctioned a $7-million program to add four well slots to the Nong Yao A platform in the Gulf of Thailand, according to its latest quarterly report.

This will raise the platform’s total capacity to 28 well slots. Engineering has started with the company aiming to have the new slots in place and available for drilling during the fourth quarter.

Valeura is now assessing its options for increasing drilling activity having previously envisaged eight months of work this year. It is now in talks with rig contractors on expanding the program into the fourth quarter.

Construction activity of the company’s new Wassana Field central processing platform was 60% complete at the end of March. Valeura is considering ways of speeding up installation of the facility.

The company also reported that it purchased the Manora Princess floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel for $15.5 million.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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