Valeura Energy looking to drill more wells from Nong Yao A platform offshore Thailand

Valeura Energy has sanctioned a $7-million program to add four well slots to the Nong Yao A platform in the Gulf of Thailand, according to its latest quarterly report.

This will raise the platform’s total capacity to 28 well slots. Engineering has started with the company aiming to have the new slots in place and available for drilling during the fourth quarter.

Valeura is now assessing its options for increasing drilling activity having previously envisaged eight months of work this year. It is now in talks with rig contractors on expanding the program into the fourth quarter.

Construction activity of the company’s new Wassana Field central processing platform was 60% complete at the end of March. Valeura is considering ways of speeding up installation of the facility.

The company also reported that it purchased the Manora Princess floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel for $15.5 million.