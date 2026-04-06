Masirah Oil drilling program offshore Oman rescheduled to May

The drilling program in the Yumna Field is set to begin in May, involving three development wells.
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April 6, 2026
Courtesy Masirah Oil
Masirah Oil offshore Oman map

In Block 50 offshore Oman, MOL achieved first oil in the Yumna Field in February 2020 and, as year-end 2024, MOL reported the field had produced 9.07 MMstb.

Masirah Oil Ltd. (MOL) and Rex International Holding Ltd., MOL’s indirect parent company, both reported that its planned drilling program in the offshore Yumna Field, Block 50 Oman, is now expected to commence in May.

The program will consist of three development wells and will be operated by MOL, which holds a 100% working interest in Block 50. The drilling campaign is intended to support ongoing development activities in the Yumna Field. 

No additional operational or contractual details were disclosed in either announcement. Both companies noted that project timelines remain subject to operational and external factors typical of offshore drilling activities.

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Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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