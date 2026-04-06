Masirah Oil drilling program offshore Oman rescheduled to May

Masirah Oil Ltd. (MOL) and Rex International Holding Ltd., MOL’s indirect parent company, both reported that its planned drilling program in the offshore Yumna Field, Block 50 Oman, is now expected to commence in May.

The program will consist of three development wells and will be operated by MOL, which holds a 100% working interest in Block 50. The drilling campaign is intended to support ongoing development activities in the Yumna Field.

No additional operational or contractual details were disclosed in either announcement. Both companies noted that project timelines remain subject to operational and external factors typical of offshore drilling activities.