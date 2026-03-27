OKEA upsizes recoverable reserves at North Sea Talisker West find

Analysis has revealed further potential in the Statfjord formation. The field is being developed directly from the Brage platform.
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March 27, 2026
Courtesy OKEA
OKEA's Brage platform in the North Sea

Drilling and production will be handled directly from the Brage platform, and first oil is expected already in 2027. 

OKEA has raised its estimate of the recoverable resource in last year’s Talisker West discovery in the Norwegian North Sea from 19 MMboe to 28 MMboe.

This follows further studies of the Talisker Statfjord Formation. OKEA added that the plan of development, which involves drilling and production directly from the Brage platform, is unchanged, with an anticipated breakeven cost of below $10/bbl.

It has also increased its combined recoverable volume estimates from the Statfjord and Cook formations from 16-33 MMboe to 23-44 MMboe.

Talisker West is 10 km east of the Oseberg Field and 120 m west of Bergen. The wellbore for the discovery was drilled to an MC of 10,223 m using the drilling rig onboard the Brage platform.

OKEA expects first oil in 2027. Other partners in the license are Lime Petroleum, DNO Norge, Petrolia NOCO and M Vest Energy.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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