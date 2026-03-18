Eni finds more gas in Bahr Essalam area offshore Libya

Analysis suggests more than 1 Tcf in place, with the potential for a fast-track development through existing infrastructure.
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March 18, 2026
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Eni has achieved two new gas discoveries close to the Bahr Essalam Field in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Libya.

The B2-16/4 and C1-16/4 wells were drilled on the adjacent geological structures Bahr Essalam South 2 (BESS 2) and Bahr Essalam South 3 (BESS 3), at a location 85 km offshore in 650 ft of water and 16 km south of the Bahr Essalam Field.

Both wells intersected gas-bearing intervals in the Metlaoui Formation, the area’s main productive reservoir. Data acquired during the campaign suggests the presence of a good-quality and productive reservoir, as confirmed by the well test conducted on the first well.

The two structures combined appear to hold more than 1 Tcf in place and could be developed swiftly via existing offshore facilities serving Bahr Essalam.

All production would be allocated to the Libyan domestic sector and for export to Italy.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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