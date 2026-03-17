Breakthrough hydrocarbon find for Petronas at North Ketapang PSC offshore Indonesia

PETRONAS North Ketapang has made its first discovery in the North Ketapang production sharing contract offshore East Java, Indonesia.

The Barokah-1 well, spudded late last November, was drilled to a TVD subsea of 3,315.3 m, with further studies planned to assess the results and determine the potential of the find.

PETRONAS operates the production sharing contract (PSC) in partnership with Earthon North Ketapang and PT. Pertamina Hulu Energi North Ketapang.

Ahmad Faisal Bakar, PETRONAS’ vice president of exploration, said Barokah-1 “reinforces the compelling exploration potential we continue to see in the Northern Madura region...

“This milestone complements the momentum of the ongoing Hidayah development from the North Madura II PSC, which reached FID in October 2024 following an oil discovery in 2021.

The company also operated the Serpang PSC offshore East Java, and the Bobara PSC offshore West Papua, with participating interests in six further PSCs offshore and onshore offshore Sumatra, the Natuna Sea, East Java, and East Indonesia.